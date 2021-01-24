CanYaCoin (CAN) Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,007.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.53 or 0.00781452 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.18 or 0.04519646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017924 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CAN is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

