Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $62.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,625,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,497 shares of company stock worth $13,867,144. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 122,228 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.32. 97,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,625. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.