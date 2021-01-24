Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.44). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 39,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

