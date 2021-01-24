Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.46 Million

Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce $39.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.17 million and the lowest is $38.80 million. Safehold reported sales of $29.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $154.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $155.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $178.05 million, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $186.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%.

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 95,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65. Safehold has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35 and a beta of -0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

