CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post sales of $4.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.22 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 221,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 196,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 57,470 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $10,037,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 137,097 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

