Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000.

Shares of TIGO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,875. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

