Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VWDRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.