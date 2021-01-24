Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Iteris reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 196,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,521. The firm has a market cap of $279.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Iteris by 3.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

