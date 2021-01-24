Birdchain (BIRD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,912.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 72.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Birdchain has a market cap of $620,355.10 and approximately $3,912.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.11 or 0.04571628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,173,082 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

