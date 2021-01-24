Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 174,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129,011 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,366. The firm has a market cap of $643.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

