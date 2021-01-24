AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,341 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 320,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 288,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,595. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

