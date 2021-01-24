Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. 245,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,632. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.