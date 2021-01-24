Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. 245,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,632. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19.
In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.