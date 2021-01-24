Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 1,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.