Swarm City Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,531.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $154,021.58 and approximately $2,531.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.11 or 0.04571628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

SWT is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

