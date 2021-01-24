IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Hits $1.27 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $42.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00091004 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIOTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.