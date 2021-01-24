IOTA (MIOTA) Tops One Day Volume of $42.29 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $42.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

