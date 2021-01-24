Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) PT at C$106.05

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$106.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded down C$0.38 on Friday, hitting C$100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 256,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,376. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$99.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.91. The stock has a market cap of C$25.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CGI has a 12-month low of C$67.23 and a 12-month high of C$114.49.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

