American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

APEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 54,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $92,064. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 42,426 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,167.4% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 264,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 243,247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 52.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,045.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 71,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.