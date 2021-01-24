Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.71.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 204.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after buying an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Target by 132.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after buying an additional 246,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $37,993,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,257,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,731. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

