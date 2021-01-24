Alchemint Standards 1-Day Volume Hits $13.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $216,105.37 and $13.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00055537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00129191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00283016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071428 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,614.21 or 1.02072573 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars.

