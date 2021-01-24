Payfair 1-Day Volume Tops $1,684.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $31,558.09 and approximately $1,684.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Payfair has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.00784392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00054215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.07 or 0.04538286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017858 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair (PFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PFRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.