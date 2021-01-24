BoringDAO Price Tops $400.74 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for about $400.74 or 0.01254181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00055537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00129191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00283016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071428 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,614.21 or 1.02072573 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.