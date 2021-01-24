Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.17 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $65.52 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $327.59 or 0.01023504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00055564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00282472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071360 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.93 or 1.01863969 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

