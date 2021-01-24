Apex Tops One Day Volume of $1,366.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Apex has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Apex has a market capitalization of $495,137.54 and $1,366.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

