CoinFi Price Tops $0.0009 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $184,310.85 and approximately $18,287.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00785685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.39 or 0.04506568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017765 BTC.

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

