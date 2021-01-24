Scry.info (DDD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,698.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Scry.info has a market cap of $756,216.33 and $5,698.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00785685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.39 or 0.04506568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017765 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

