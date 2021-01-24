Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.60. 791,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,474. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

