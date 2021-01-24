Zacks: Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 3,587,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

