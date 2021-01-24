Ruff 24-Hour Volume Tops $819,498.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Ruff token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $819,498.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00790038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00052521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.72 or 0.04516744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

