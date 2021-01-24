Molecular Future (MOF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Molecular Future has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Molecular Future has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and $1.28 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Molecular Future token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00790038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00052521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.72 or 0.04516744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Molecular Future Profile

Molecular Future is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 tokens. Molecular Future’s official website is www.molecular.cc . Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

