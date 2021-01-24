Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. 2,514,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,919. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

