Ultra Tops One Day Volume of $681,764.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $42.11 million and $681,764.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,919.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.89 or 0.01349944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00543546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009563 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

