Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $626.37.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $537.78. The company had a trading volume of 620,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

