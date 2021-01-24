Meta (MTA) Price Hits $2.62

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Meta token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00008202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $39.97 million and $12.02 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00283426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.24 or 1.02374041 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,266,415 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.