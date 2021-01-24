CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Hits $0.15

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $489,802.29 and approximately $20.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00388546 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 503.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,572,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,265,349 tokens. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

