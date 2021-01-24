Woodcoin (LOG) Market Capitalization Reaches $770,573.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $770,573.00 and $30,792.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,945.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.16 or 0.04213927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00431857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.54 or 0.01350854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00543349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00430543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00286543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

