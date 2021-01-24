Incent (INCNT) Price Reaches $0.0623

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Incent has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $898.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00128918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071633 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,702.58 or 1.02369932 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

