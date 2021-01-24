IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.09). IMAX posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $19.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 703.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

