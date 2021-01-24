Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €56.53 ($66.51).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAI shares. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €59.07 ($69.49). The company had a trading volume of 4,612,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of €57.51 and a 200-day moving average of €48.49. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €59.93 ($70.51).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.