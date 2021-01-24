$177.76 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to post sales of $177.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.50 million and the highest is $182.01 million. TriMas reported sales of $170.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $759.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 249,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,705. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $35.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 63.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

