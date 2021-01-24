Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $74.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.43 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $68.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $308.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $314.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $338.52 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $339.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 141,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,054. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

