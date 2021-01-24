Linear Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.91 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $22.91 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00074791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.49 or 0.00768575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.28 or 0.04408182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,180,829 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

