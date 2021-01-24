Analysts Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. REV Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. 274,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. REV Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $719.35 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.67.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,181,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 278,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 76,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

