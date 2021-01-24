Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,525. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 47,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $635,566.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,814,529 shares of company stock valued at $51,465,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

