mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $36.81 million and $863,445.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,914.80 or 1.00185941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00025773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000307 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 36,607,891 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

