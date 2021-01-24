Analysts Expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.36). Capstone Turbine posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million.

CPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,800 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter worth about $282,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Turbine stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,121. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

