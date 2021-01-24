Flash (FLASH) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Flash has a market cap of $4.59 million and $1,139.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00129000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076392 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00284098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039444 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

