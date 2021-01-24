$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $600,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 925,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,401 shares of company stock worth $593,976 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.