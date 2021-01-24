Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $127,369.99 and $11,235.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00771398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.70 or 0.04428702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017909 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

