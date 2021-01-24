RMPL (RMPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $554.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $487,557.98 and approximately $554.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RMPL has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00128694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076511 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00282382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00071884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039710 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 744,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,153 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

